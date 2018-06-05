Work progressing well at Stags’ new training centre

Here is the latest shot at the weekend of Mansfield Town’s new training ground at Woburn Lane in Pleasley, where work is progressing well ahead of its opening date, scheduled for mid-September.

Chairman John Radford said: “They’ve done a fantastic job. Steve Hymas, who is a director and in charge of the project, has told me the keys will be handed over on September 14.

“The pitches look good, the place will look fantastic and I’m sure we will have an open day to celebrate.”

The exciting multi-purpose centre was described as “a once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity for Stags by former manager Steve Evans when detailed plans were announced last year. It will include a full 3G floodlit pitch, three full-sized grass pitches and a mini-pitch, as well as eight changing rooms and a main pavilion containing a function rom, two classrooms, office space and a physio room.