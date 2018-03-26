Where does the blame lie for Stags’ slump? Fans have their say

Emotional Mansfield Town supporters are divided on where the blame lies for their side’s current slump.

The Stags have failed to win in five games at a crucial time of the season, taking just four points, which has all but ended their automatic promotion hopes and left the consolation prize of the play-offs in question.

READ CHAD SPORTS EDITOR JOHN LOMAS’ VIEW



With manager Steve Evans walking out with 12 games to go, new boss David Flitcroft unable to hit the ground running, and players suddenly losing form, where does the blame lie.

As Stags faced up a crucial two-game Easter, fans have had their say on social media.

Ant Jarvis blasted: “As a manager you have to take responsibility he works with them all week asking them to work to a plan and if they are doing what has he done wrong? “In my opinion I think he’s not got the dressing room for a start I know SE’s not here but we’d never play like we are now - no passion and we look heavy-legged all the time.

“There is something not right and it’s showing.

“Mr Radford made the appointment so he’s got to stand by him.”

Angela Hazlehurst said: “Swindon fans said he was hopeless - seems they were right.”

Daz Stags said: “When Swindon came to play us they wiped the floor with us so he must have some idea! “Maybe give him time to get the players playing the way he wants.

Georgefostersbeard agreed, saying: “So if we take this at face value and being realistic rather than a response to a poor result.

“Why the hell would you sack someone after four games?

“It would definitely mean we wouldn’t get into the play-offs, it would mean that no self respecting manager would think about going for a job with the Radfords and we would end up paying out compensation to Flitcroft and Futcher.

“Finally, we would end up looking like a joke even considering something as stupid as this. Absolutely ridiculous.”

Johnny Clarke said: “So I take it the players watching the video of he celebrations last week against County didn’t help then?”

John Hurst added: “ It’s definitely a big worry.

“I was quietly confident of making one of the automatic promotion spots under SE, but now we are looking over our shoulders at the teams behind us.”

David Crumpton’s view was: “ Flitcroft will see the season out because he’s only just arrived.

“He’ll probably enjoy a grace period until around October and then he’ll be gone.”

BH Stag said: “This may seem premature but we really have been bad.

“Four games and I don’t think we’ve made a clear cut chance? Took a team that was going to be serious contenders for top three to one that will genuinely be look to make the top seven.

“Accrington and Luton next is bad news for us - left early today for the first time in years we’ve been that poor.

“Swindon fans had him for 30 odd games and weren’t bothered in the slightest that he had left even though they were top seven - says it all about the style of play and I can see where they were coming from after four games

Alan Hunt added: “Once again all the players showing no commitment - no idea how to play simple football. “New boss hasn’t a clue what to do.”

Jono Storer said: “Why is it they played under Evans then? He’s a good manager and you’re not. Flitcroft out!”

Spanish Stag said: “Its the players who should be embarrassed, bloody fancy dans, Evans’ players not Flitcroft’s and today they were sadly missing.

Amber Andy said: “We won’t make the play-offs and I am as disappointed as anyone.

But you can’t blame the manager. He hasn’t had enough time.

“I expect a lot of these players will be leaving in the summer. Flitcroft will bring in his own players and that is the time to judge.

“There is only one person to blame for loss of momentum.”

Forestownstags said: I’m not Flitcroft out because managers need time but we’ve barely created a chance in four games under him now. When do we start to worry?”