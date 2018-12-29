Wellens feels Swindon should have beaten Mansfield Town

Swindon Town manager Richie Wellens said he was frustrated that his side had been 'better in all departments' than Mansfield Town in today's 0-0n draw but failed to win it.

The Robins have only lost once in seven games but wins continue to elude them.

“I thought we were outstanding first half and should have been three or four up,” he said.

“I can set a team up and we look organised and a good team. We are now difficult to beat, but I am frustrated as we will never see our true potential unless we start taking our chances.

“I need goals in the squad. We got behind them six or seven times but couldn't score, though I can't fault the effort.

“We restricted a team that has only been beaten once to very few opportunities which came from our turnover of possession. We were by far the better team.

“Mansfield have a massive budget in this league, but we were better than them in all departments.”

He added: “We have only lost one in seven and if you'd offered me the point today before the game I'd have probably taken it. But the way the game went, it's frustrating.

“In the last 20 minutes it was like a game of basketball with both sides wanting to win it.

“We are heading in the right direction but I need that little bit of help. We need to start winning. I'll take a bad performance next week and a win.”

We4llens also thought Stags skipper Krystian Pearce should have been sent off when he brought down Kayne Woolery on 73 minutes as he tried to burst clear on goal.

“That was a sending-off,” he said. “The referee said it wasn't as Kayne had not got the ball. But Kayne was running on to the ball. It is a blatant red card.

“I was frustrated with some of the decisions and I got booked. But I don't get booked when referees make the right decisions.”