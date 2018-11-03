Walker delighted to hit the goals trail again

Tyler Walker was a happy striker tonight as he completed a three-goal week with a brace in Mansfield Town’s 2-2 draw at Cheltenham to signal his recent goal drought is well and truly over.

Walker put Stags ahead and then grabbed a stoppage time equaliser.

“As a striker you try to score every game but it doesn’t always happen and you go through spells where things don’t quite go your way,” he said.

“You just have to work hard, keep going and keep your head. Football can change in a matter of seconds. I’m glad to be back among the goals.

“It’s my job to score goals and I want to score as many as I can.

“We came in 2-1 down and we weren’t pleased with our performance. But second half we came out and rectified that and we are buzzing.”

On the goals, he said: “We all know Mal’s (Benning)quality – he’s got a great left foot. As a striker you know he’s going to whip a good ball in. You’ve just to get ahead of your man.

“Luckily enough I good the header and it went in.

“The second was a great ball in again and luckily it fell to me and I was happy to put it in.

“You could sense it was coming and I feel if there was another five minutes we’d have won the game as we were on top and getting opportunities.

“We wanted to win but it was still awesome to get something out the game that late.”