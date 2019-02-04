Tributes pour in for ex-Mansfield Town manager Danny Williams

Mansfield Town fans were today joined by supporters of Swindon Town and Rotherham United in mourning the death of Danny Williams.

The ex-Stags boss has passed away aged 94 and Mansfield fans have been remembering him warmly.

Spiritator said: “Danny preceded Smithy. A lot of the players for the side of 74-75 were brought in in Dan’s last season and I think he recommended Clarkey to us also. Smithy made them all tick like a well fettled Rolls though.”

TMWilson said: “He was in charge the very first game I went to. RIP Danny.”

Amberheart said: “RIP Danny - sad news. Manager when I first started going to games with my dad in 1973.”

Northern Stag said: : “RIP Danny, my memories are of a manager who liked his teams to attack and always played with the old fashioned wingers often 4-2-4 at home.”

Sidney Ottewell added: “He was manager when I went to my first match, too. Home to Southport, October 1972. Losing 3-1, then drew 3-3. Thanks, Danny - you got me hooked.”

Rotherham-born and with over 500 games played for the Millers, many while still working down the pit, he is held in high esteem in South Yorkshire too.

GKOTW said: “Sad news. A real stalwart of the best Millers side in history. One which finished third (on equal points with second) in the second tier in the 1950s. Only two sides were promoted then. RIP Danny. Condolences to family and friends.”

Millerstale said: “Brilliant man, good manager and legendary player.”

MikeMiller added: “I was too young to have seen him play (other than in a few testimonial matches), but I remember him as a great manager, who assembled a team that would have probably achieved promotion to the top division if our best players had not been sold on the cheap.

“I met him quite a few times at Millmoor and in his sports shop on Church Street in the town centre. He seemed like a genuine, nice bloke and in my experience he was held in high regard by Millers fans of all ages who knew him, from young kids to old age pensioners. Sad news about a true club legend – RIP.”

Pattylallacks2 said: “Danny was a Rotherham legend as a great player and manager.

“Danny would play for the Millers after a shift down the pit and perform with class and true Northern grit. He was also a very nice man who always had time for anyone to chat about the game he loved.

“I have said on this site many times that if anyone deserves a statue outside the ground it is Danny. So come on the powers that be, even though it is too late for Danny to witness it, lets have something to commemorate his service to the club.”

Williams also took Swindon to a promotion and League Cup final win over Arsenal and so remains well thought of down there too.

One fan wrote: “Sad day, but a brilliant achievement from Danny Williams.”

Another added: “Condolences to Danny’s family at this sad time. He was a true gent in every sense of the word who always had time for supporters. RIP Danny, you will always be remembered.”

Another said: “Great man, great manager. Gave us our greatest day. RIP.”

A statement released by Swindon Town Football Club read: “Everyone at Swindon Town FC is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former manager, Danny Williams.

“Danny was manager on the greatest day in our club’s history - victory over Arsenal in the League Cup in 1969; the 50th anniversary of which is on 15th March.”