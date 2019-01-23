Time running out for Mansfield Town to pursuade surplus pair to move on

Time is running out for Mansfield Town to persuade surplus pair Paul Anderson and Omari Sterling-James to find new clubs before the January transfer window closes.

The duo have been told they are not in manager David Flitcroft’s plans and would be better off leaving to find regular game time elsewhere, though both are entitled to see their contracts out until the summer.

“We are where we were with them,” said assistant manager Ben Futcher. “The manager told them they are free to go and get some football elsewhere.

“I know Greg (Abbott, football operations manager) is pushing it and trying to help them every way he can to get some games.

“But sometimes the ball is in the player’s court and whether they want to go and play.

“It’s not always as easy as you think just getting a club interested. The players sometimes have to make a decision as well.”