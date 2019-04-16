Tickets now on sale for Mansfield Town’s potential winner-takes-all clash at MK Dons

Mansfield Town have begun selling tickets for what could potentially be a winner-takes-all last game of the season away at automatic promotion rivals MK Dons on Saturday, 4th May.

The Stags have received an allocation of 4,000 tickets for the 30,500 capacity Stadium MK.

Subject to availability, tickets will also be available to purchase on the day of the game at no further price increase.

They are priced adult £22, senior (65+) £17 and U18 £7.

The last date that the club can post tickets for this fixture is close of play on Monday, 29th April.

Online sales (stagstickets.co.uk) will cease at midnight on Thursday, 2nd May and tickets will go off sale from the One Call Stadium ticket office on Friday, 3rd May at 3pm.

Supporters can also purchase tickets by calling 01623 482482.

Prices have been slashed for the Easter Monday game at Oldham Athletic (3pm), which is being shown live on Sky TV.

Stags have an allocation of 3,034 tickets for the fixture at Boundary Park at just adult £5, senior (65+) £3, student £3, U21 £3, and U18 £1.

Tickets are available to purchase at Boundary Park on the day of the game, and will see no price alteration on matchday.