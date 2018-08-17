Ticket prices confirmed for West Brom v Mansfield Town

Ticket information for the Stags’ Carabao Cup second round tie at West Bromwich Albion has been confirmed.

Following a league cup club record 6-1 victory at home to Accrington Stanley in the first round, David Flitcroft’s men will travel to The Hawthorns on Tuesday 28 August, with kick-off at 8pm.

Stags have been given an initial allocation of 1,141 tickets for the fixture.

Tickets can be bought on the day of the game at The Hawthorns, though ticket prices are increased in all categories.

Tickets will go on sale from Monday 20th August to season ticket holders from 1pm at the club’s ticket office.

Season ticket holders have until 5pm on Tuesday 21st August to secure their tickets.

Thereafter, any remaining tickets will be on sale for Quarry Lane membership holders and members of the Stags Supporters Association from 10am on Wednesday 22 August until 5pm on the same day.

Any outstanding tickets will go on general sale from 10am on Thursday 23 August.

Tickets can be bought either in person at the club’s ticket office or via telephone (01623 482 482, option 1).

Tickets will go off sale from One Call Stadium on Tuesday 28 August at noon.

Pre-purchase prices:

U11s - £3

U18s & disabled (with free carer) - £5

Adults, senior and students - £10

Matchday prices (after 12 noon, from West Bromwich Albion):

U11s - £5

U18s & disabled (with free carer) - £10

Adults, senior and students - £15