Third Manager of the Month nomination testament to everyone at Mansfield Town - David Flitcroft

David Flitcroft said his third Sky Bet League Two Manager of the Month nomination in a row was testament to everyone at the club from fans to employees.

“It’s called the Manager of the Month and I’ve been nominated a few times now,” he said after finding himself in the final four for January.

“But I believe it’s a club-led thing when you see all the work behind the scenes.

“There are a lot of things right at this football club and the back-up the manager gets here is phenomenal. Our owners inspire me every day with the support they give me.

“The players have put the work in and done everything we have asked them to do.

“So the nominations over the past three months are for the players, who have put the work in, the staff, the club and the supporters. For me it is a club recognition.”