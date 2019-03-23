‘They have let themselves down today,’ says David Flitcroft of his players after Mansfield Town defeat to Crewe Alexandra

Mansfield Town boss David Flitcroft said his side had let themselves down today after a poor home showing saw them beaten 2-1 by Crewe Alexandra.

The setback saw the Stags drop out of the top three promotion spots after a second half brace by Callum Ainley with Krystian Pearce notching a stoppage time consolation in reply.

“They have let themselves down today as a group. They have not run for each other on and off the ball,” said a bitterly disappointed Flitcroft.

“It wasn’t a team performance today. It was too many individuals playing like individuals and that’s not been us this season.

“That appetite that has been there for most of the season was missing today.

“It was a flat start. There wasn’t enough energy on the pitch. We didn’t drive the game first half.

“There was no willingness to run for each other and get in positive positions.

“The back three were really good first half but we didn’t cause Crewe enough problems with sustained attacks.

“We were missing that verve and that intent.”

Flitcroft said too many players had been below par today though added: “Bish (Neal Bishop) has give everything again and a good account of himself.

“The back three have been brilliant all season but they were two disappointing goals to concede today.

“When that happens you want someone else to bail you out at that point and I thought it came back too easy from the top of the pitch. We didn’t really lay a glove on them. Their two centre halves have had an easy day.

“They haven’t turned up against a team that can be a good team on their day.

“We didn’t impact on their keeper and our shots were tame. Up front was tame.”