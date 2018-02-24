‘The referee was shocking today’ - Evans

Mansfield Town boss Steve Evans was furious with match referee Michael Salisbury as a tale of three penalties went against Mansfield in today’s 1-1 home draw with 10-men rivals Coventry.

He was also angry at Coventry manager Mark Robins for verbal abuse of Mansfield striker Danny Rose during the game.

Mansfield Town v Coventry'Paul Anderson takes on a shot.

City, down to 10 men since Jordan Willis was red-carded on 14 minutes and 1-0 down soon after, stole a point with a second half equaliser from the spot after Alex MacDonald was adjudged to have brought down Jonson Clarke-Harris.

However Evans said a replay showed it wasn’t a penalty and that a foul on Ricky Miller and a handball were at the other end, but not given.

“We feel really really let down by the match official today. He was awful,” said Evans.

“We’ve had enough entries into the box and good possession, good chances. So why don’t we win the game?

“Well the referee gives a penalty which he is entitled to do. I am speaking with the benefit of looking back at it and it’s not a penalty.

“If he gives that he must give the one on Ricky Miller. We’ve looked. There is a push. And the handball is in the box by half a yard.

“The referee has been shocking today and he will be marked accordingly.

“I won’t fault my players today. We didn’t take our chances and that can happen. On the day nothing really fell for us.

“But he has given a very soft penalty at one end and not two concrete penalties at the other.

“He allows the boy Doyle to stay on the pitch when he kicks the ball away and is already on a caution. His excuse is to come and give me a stage one warning.

“I thought he was horrendous today. He shouldn’t officiate at this level. He’s just come up and should go back to where he belongs.”

Evans also hit back at City boss Robins for his behaviour.

“We appeal for everything and we get a name for it. But what we don’t do is abuse opposition players on the field of play,” said Evans.

“That’s the second time. Gary Johnson did it here with Rose and I have just watched little Robins - the man who thinks he should be the manager of England - absolutely slaughtering Danny Rose on the pitch and it was ignored. We will raise that with the authorities.

“I am absolutely furious. Just leave my players alone Robins – I will be speaking to you myself.”

He added: “Credit to the Coventry players, they ran to the end of the team and put their bodies on the line. The atmosphere was tremendous. It was like a play-off game. We just didn’t get it over the line today.

“We got the goal with a bit of fortune with a ricochet into the met. But we were commanding. “We should have been three or four up in 60 minutes. We can’t have that many entries in the box and only have one goal to show for it. The strikers are disappointed.”