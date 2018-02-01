Teen prospect Penney can’t wait to impress for Mansfield

Sheffield Wednesday teen prospect Matt Penney can’t wait to show Mansfield Town fans his talents after completing his loan move down the M1 to the One Call Stadium last night.

Penney has been at Hillsborough since the age of eight and the 19-year-old has only had one taste of League football in a single game at Bradford City last season.

But he is highly rated at Wednesday and Stags did well to pip bigger clubs to his signature.

“Obviously I am delighted to join the club – it’s a big club,” said Penney

“I’ve only played U23s, though I had one game for Bradford last season away at Rochdale.

“So I’m looking to get some proper first team experience now and get going.” Penney explained his attributes.

“I bring quite a bit to the table,” he said. “I think in that final third I can help the lads even more than what they’re doing at the minute.

“I am versatile – I can play a number of positions. I can do a job at left full back or I am easily capable on left or right midfield.

“But I don’t really have a favourite position. As long as I am playing I am happy.

“I am energetic, quite quick, and bring a high work rate – I work hard for the team.

“I have a good left foot on me and I will hopefully chip in a goal every now and again and grab an assist every now and again.

“I am a very positive player and looking to play forward all the time.

“Fingers crossed I can help with the promotion push.”

Penney weighed up his options this week and decided to join Stags after speaking to boss Steve Evans.

Penney explained: “There were a few clubs asking, but I spoke to the gaffer the other night and he sounded positive.

“Everything he said I agreed with, so I got back on the phone to my agent and finally got the deal over the line.

“At this stage of my career, I need first team minutes. It’s about me now getting into the first team and keeping the shirt. Hopefully I can prove to the gaffer and to the fans that I deserve a chance to go out and help the team.”

Penney is under no illusions about League Two football.

“I think it will be hard,” he admitted. “It will be a challenge.

“It will obviously be a lot more physical than what I am used to, but I can’t wait to get started and show the gaffer and the fans what I’m all about.

“Every game is a lot more important now. In League Two football every game is massive with three points at stake.

“I’d seen some of Mansfield’s results recently and the team and the lads are doing really well. Hopefully I can help the push for promotion. That’s the main aim.

“First I need to get in the team, get a shirt and keep the shirt.”

The Owls have encouraged Penney to impress on the loan.

“Sheffield Wednesday said go out there, be yourself, show them what you can do and you should be fine,” he said.

“The gaffer here knows I have got talent so he’s just told me to work hard and show what I can do and it will be a great loan move for me if I do that.”