Tamworth loan spell will sharpen Thomas - Evans

Steve Evans is hoping a month of Conference action with Tamworth will sharpen Jack Thomas into challenging for a place in Mansfield Town’s run-in.

The midfielder has finally gone out on loan after Stags turned down other clubs chasing him and Evans said: “He’s gone out to get games.

“The kid was outstanding here against Peterborough behind-closed-doors.

“The two or three clubs that had come in for him were top end Conference National teams. But they said he can come and fight and be part of it. Come and fight for what?

“The people that had done their homework were the people at Tamworth. They came and watched that game and had watched two other reserve games. They could talk to Jack about where they saw him playing, and he’s gone there to play.”

He added: “Maybe in a month or six weeks when he’s had plenty of action, if he’s done well enough, he’ll come back into the group.

“I still think the kid has got a part to play here. If I didn’t I’d have moved him out in January on a permanent basis.”

Enquires have also come in for one or two other fringe players, currently not involved. Evans said the decision to stay or go out lay with the players.

“We have had good enquiries from good Conference National clubs,” he said.

“I think our players are thinking do they really want to go there? Well they can’t go anywhere else in the League. One or two have a decision to make whether they want to go out.

“They will get no pressure from me. I said to them if we get knocks they will play a part. Sometimes you don’t.

“Maybe that incentive in wanting to play keeps them here. The chairman and CEO are happy with that. We don’t need anyone to go out the building.”