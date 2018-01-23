Taft reminds Stags of his quality in reserves win

Mansfield Town’s forgotten centre half George Taft did himself no harm with a goal and excellent defensive display in Mansfield Town reserves’ 3-1 Central League win over York City at Rainworth MW’s Kirklington Road ground this afternoon.

Taft is back at Mansfield after spending the first half of the season on loan at Cambridge United with his future uncertain.

But his 72nd minute header today from Johnny Hunt’s cross put Stags back in front before Lee Angol wrapped up the points on 82 minutes with a well struck half volley.

Hunt had blasted a very strong Mansfield side in front in style from 25 yards on 39 minutes.

James Gray levelled matters five minutes after the restart with a deflected shot on the turn until Stags took a firm grip near the end.

Only the keeper’s legs denied Calum Butcher a fourth before the whistle.

STAGS RESERVES: Olejnik, Digby, Diamond, Taft, Hunt, Thomas, Butcher, Atkinson, Spencer, Angol, Sterling-James.