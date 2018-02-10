Steve Evans on ‘harshest’ result of the season

Steve Evans said today’s defeat at Swindon was the ‘harshest’ results of the season for his Stags side.

Mansfield Town were beaten 1-0 away from home and dropped to sixth in League Two.

Evans said it was a goalkeeping error that cost them a point, but insisted Stags made enough chances to win the game.

“It was the harshest result of the season,” said the Stags manager.

“We were the better team by a long, long way.

“A goalkeeper error cost us.

“Conrad made the error but then made two or three good saves after that.

“In the second half we had dominance and we deserved to get something from the game.”

Evans says Mansfield won’t be too dejected this evening however, given their position in the table and a midweek chance to bounce back against Newport at home.

“We’ll let people around us celebrate today, we know there’s another 15 tough games.

“We go away disappointed and freshen up and get ready for Tuesday.

“We take a little bit of satisfaction in the dominance we had in certain periods.

“We deserved a point today, if not all three.

“We’re very much in contention so we won’t get too down.”