Steve Evans: “Mansfield Town deserved all three points”

Mansfield Town boss Steve Evans says he is disappointed after Stags failed to claim all three points at Grimsby.

Mitch Rose fired Grimsby into a 10th minute lead against his former club, before Lee Angol levelled with 10 minutes to play just two minutes after coming on as a sub.

Stags did have their chances to win it late on with Danny Rose missing a great chance to claim all three points in the closing minutes..

“We have dominated for long spells,” Evans said. “We said not to be down at half-time and we would take the game to Grimsby.

“it was very quiet here apart form when they scored, our fans were great and were right behind us.

“They have seen the performance and the effort from the players.

“Lee angol has been working very hard in the gym to improve fitness levels and we are delighted for him.

“We have been terrific all over the pitch in long spells and we went to win it, we are unlucky not to win it.

“We have dominated the possession and territory.

“There were some great efforts from the players but football is a strange game. We did not deserve to win against Morecambe and we did, we deserved to win here and did not.

“Lee is a great finisher, we always thought the goal would come.

“When we levelled we wanted to get the winner and we went for it, we did not want to take the point, we wanted all three.

“I am not pleased with the point because we should have won the game.”