Steve Evans full of respect for Morecambe’s Kevin Ellison

Wind-up merchant Kevin Ellison is a player that non-Morecambe fans love to hate.

But Mansfield Town manager Steve Evans has nothing but love for the hugely talented winger.

The pair will again be in opposing camps on Saturday when Ellison takes on the Stags as Morecambe’s top scorer.

“I love him,” smiled Evans. “When I arrived at Rotherham for some great years, Kevin had just been allowed to leave.

“I couldn’t believe they’d let someone like him go as he moans. I love players that moan!

“Have you ever worked with the likes of Diamond, McDonald, Byrom, White and Benning? They all moan, but constructively loan.

“When they are moaning they want things to be better. They are frustrated with themselves. They maybe want something different on the coaching side.”

Evans continued: “I love Kevin Ellison as a person as well. He ran the length of the pitch to celebrate a late winner against my Rotherham side – and I hated him!

“That night he texted me saying sorry about the celebration and good luck in the run-in – and he meant it. That’s the type of lad he is.

“But Jim Bentley has other good players so I’m not so sure Kevin will start on Saturday. His lads, without Kevin on the pitch, were excellent at Luton last weekend – especially going forwards.”