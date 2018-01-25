Steve Evans feels its two from 12 for automatic promotion in League Two

Mansfield Town knows a win at Morecambe on Saturday could propel them into the top three automatic promotion spots if Accrington lose at Crawley.

But Evans admitted League Two was a wide open race between up to a dozen clubs with only leaders Luton Town looking certain of going up.

“It is still taking shape,” he said. “There are 10-12 clubs that rightfully believe the can make promotion, whether that’s automatically or through the play-offs.

“I said in June/July it’s a marathon not a sprint.

“League Two is the tightest league of them all and it’s testament to the players clubs have got and testament to the investment that’s going on in the league.”

Evans added: “I look at Forest Green, who are fighting relegation, and they are, pound for pound, probably spending more money than any other club in League Two at the minute.

“But they are fighting for their Football League survival under who I think is a great chairman in Dale Vince.”

He concluded: “The top nine or 10 clubs have all invested in their squads this season and, for me, it will be that top 10 or 11 teams who fight for promotion – either for two of the automatic places or a play-off place.

“I think we’ll all accept Luton are going to be champions and probably win it comfortably.”