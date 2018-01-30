Sterling-James hat-trick wins cup semi for Stags reserves

A last ditch winner to complete a hat-trick for Omari Sterling-James saw Mansfield Town reserves snatch a thrilling 3-2 Central League Cup semi-final win at Rotherham United this afternoon.

New signing Adam King and suspended Hayden White both came through 45 minutes of action in a first half in which Stags trailed 1-0 at the break to a Michael Ihiekwe goal just before the break.

Sterling-James had Mansfield level on the restart and then he put them ahead with a superb curling finish only to see Paul Digby put through his own goal in added time.

But there was still time for Stags to race downfield and steal it against boss Steve Evans’ former club.

Mansfield’s starting XI: Olejnik, White, Diamond (C), Hunt, Digby, Butcher, Atkinson, King, Sterling-James, Spencer, Angol.