Stags winger CJ tipped for bigger things

CJ Hamilton can go on and play at a higher level if he continues to improve as he is doing, believes Mansfield Town boss Steve Evans.

Winger Hamilton was a periphery figure under previous manager Adam Murray but is now a regular under Evans, netting his first two League goals for the club last weekend in the 3-2 home win over Cheltenham.

“We love CJ,” smiled Evans. “If the kid continues to work on his final product, which he is doing, and continue to care when he has the ball, he could go and play much higher.”

Hamilton’s form is making other clubs sit up and take notice and Evans said: “He is one of the boys we’ve said no to clubs coming in for him. He threatens every team we play against.

“He wasn’t great against Cardiff. But, believe me, they were worried about him and they doubled up every time he got possession of the ball.

“I didn’t think CJ was terrific on Saturday, not by any stretch. But he gets in at the back post, whereas a year ago he would have been standing wide left.

“Well, he wouldn’t have been on the pitch would he? He would have been up in the seats.”

On Hamilton’s late winning goal on Saturday, Evans said: “He gets the goal at the back stick – we’ve been encouraging him to get in there. He’s followed Mal’s strike in and got the ricochet.

“When you look at it back from some of the footage he does then pick his spot. It was a wonderful finish and I am waiting to find out how our supporter was who joined in the celebration.

“His back must be in bits as he’s under about five lots of 14 stone of muscle jumping up. What a wonderful moment for him celebrating with the players he probably adores on a weekly basis.”