Stags’ win over Newport even better after second viewing for Evans

Steve Evans watched back a recording of the the Stags v Newport midweek massacre and admitted his side had played even better than he thought on the night.

But he believes they can play even better still.

As Stags prepare for a tough trip to rivals Exeter City, manager Evans analysed the midweek 5-0 win over the visiting Exiles and said: “I think some of it was even better than it looked in real time. I am not usually one for saying that – but it was.

“The quality of the individual performances made it an outstanding team performance.

“We have always said we are capable of reaching many heights. We are capable of being even better than we were against Newport.

“I thought their team showed great character. It would have been nice for someone to mention we played well on the evening rather than be damning of everything else.

“I am pleased with the players and their attitude and we have some real competition for places.

“When you move the ball as sharply as that you’re always going to give teams a problem. We have played it in spells throughout the season but not for the duration of the game. It really was stunning football.”

Evans believes Stags should have hit double figures and had high praise for Newport keeper Joe Day.

“It should have been 10. Credit to the Newport keeper. He’s lost five goals but he’s had the game of his season,” said Evans.

“There was one he got down low from Danny Rose, then gets up and saves from Kane and then gets up and saves another one – incredible saves.

“Credit to him. He has always been a good goalkeeper.

“But it was a one-off and we have to get back on the training ground and get ready for a totally different and more stern test at Exeter.”