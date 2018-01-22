Stags waiting on Mellis injury scan

Mansfield Town are waiting on a scan to find out how long they may be without midfield ace Jacob Mellis.

The former Chelsea man pulled midway during the first half of Saturday’s home win over Cheltenham and limped off.

“He just felt his hamstring tighten right up,” said manager Steve Evans.

“The first thing you do as a player when that happens is you go into a mental seizure. You stop.

“It’s probably a strain but other than that it’s just guesswork whether it’s seven to 10 days or three to four weeks.

“Jacob has a scan booked. He was feeling much better on Sunday than he was on Saturday night, but that’s no indication of course. We’ll see what the scan results are.”