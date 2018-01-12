Stags turn down offers for in-demand trio

Mansfield Town manager Steve Evans is relieved to have been able to turn down sizeable bids for three of his current squad this week.

Evans was full of praise for chairman John Radford for allowing him to keep his promotion-chasers together and not go for the cash being dangled in front of the club.

“We have had seven or eight calls and we’ve turned offers for three players this week,” said Evans.

“When I first walked in here I would say they were offers of a size that John Radford would have taken.

“But we were together last night for a few hours at the chairman’s house and he just said to me do you want to take these offers that have come in?

“I said as a manager I didn’t and he said he didn’t either. It was fantastic support and we are in good shape.”

However, there will be one or two fringe players that will go out.

“The ones that will go are the ones that will go out on loan or one or two may go permanently next week,” said Evans.

“They’re the ones we don’t see playing for us this season. But they’re good players so they will be sought after.”