Stags to revert to 4-4-2 against Stanley

Manager David Flitcroft will revert to a 4-4-2 formation when promotion rivals Accrington Stanley visit on Good Friday.

New boss Flitcroft, hoping for his first win at the fifth attempt, tried a 4-3-3 formation in last weekend’s 2-0 defeat at Forest Green.

He explained: “For a lot of the season the team has been playing 4-4-2 and at home, it’s produced good performances – 37 goals this season. So when I look at the system at home it has worked.

“Away from home there have been a lot of draws and only 19 goals scored.

“I have to look at correcting that as we’ve got to win games.

“First half we did create going forwards but our end product was really poor.

“Whether it be the final pass or final cross, we didn’t deliver.”

He added: “I am looking to change our fortune away from home and really try and be brave and defend with seven but try to attack with three – that was the thinking behind it.

“For this game on Friday we will probably look to play with a 4-4-2 and carry on the good work that’s happened at home.”