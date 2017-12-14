Stags to make last minute decision on Hemmings’ fitness

Mansfield Town will make a last minute decision on the fitness of striker Kane Hemmings ahead of Saturday’s home clash with Yeovil Town.

Set to return from one injury, Hemmings picked up another in training last Friday when he tweaked his calf.

“We are still hopeful that Kane will be in there with us on Saturday,” said manager Steve Evans.

“It’s a minor thing, it’s two strained fibres of a calf muscle.

“When you get to the very top of your level of sprinting, that’s when it gets tested.

“If there is any little feeling of doubt in there then we’ll take him out we are hopeful

“So it’s not certain. The medical team won’t really know until they take him to the maximum sprint levels.”

It has been a frustrating week for the Stags as, after the disappointing display in last weekend’s 2-0 defeat at Crawley Town, snow kept the players training indoors on Tuesday.

“As our supporters will appreciate it’s been very, very difficult and we weren’t able to get onto the grass until Wednesday.

“But the boys trained really well and there will be no excuses with us back on the grass between now and Saturday.

“We had the team meeting on Tuesday – but the boys already knew. I didn’t have to be a schoolteacher in front of them.

“It was ‘why do we deliver this type of performance on an occasional basis?’ - but we also reminded them of the positives.

“We were 12 matches unbeaten. If we go another 12 matches unbeaten we’ll be in the top three when that run comes to an end.

“It’s about focus and concentration, don’t get complacent, and stay on the front foot. If we do that then the boys will be fine.”

Opponents Yeovil are five League Two games without a win with pressure mounting on boss Darren Way.

But they did make progress in the Checkatrade Trophy in midweek, beating nine-men Port Vale in extra-time.

“Without a shadow of a doubt, when you look at their squad and break it down they are under-performing,” said Evans.

“I know one thing – the manager is not under-performing. He’s turning up at seven in the morning doing the same things whether they win or they don’t.”

He added: “I was impressed with what I watched in midweek when they beat Port Vale and their togetherness and what it meant to them.

“Port Vale obviously lost a man or two but at 11 v 11 Yeovil were very dominant.

“When we played Guiseley they were down to nine men and people hid behind that. But 11 v 11, the result would have been the same if not more emphatic.

“Yeovil will come here with nothing to lose and everything to gain.

“They are a good side and will be well organised. If you look at their results, there are a lot by the odd goal and I would take an odd goal victory now.”