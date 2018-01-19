Stags stand their ground over bids for quartet

Six-figures offers continue to come in for Mansfield Town’s Alex MacDonald as well as bids for three other unnamed players.

But, despite clubs coming back with improved offers, Stags boss Steve Evans has no intention of selling unless those offers become too big to turn down.

“We’ve now had eight or nine offers for four of our players,” he said.

“We’ve had some more offers. One or two have come back and tried to increase those offers.

“I’ve been very fortunate to be able to say no.

“Obviously everyone in football has a value, even Ronaldo, and if anyone got to a level where the chairman and chief executive had to be involved I would refer it to them.

“But, under their guidance, we are trying to strengthen not weaken.”

Shrewsbury and Doncaster are rumoured to be two of the clubs chasing MacDonald.

Evans said: “I can’t say who offers have come from as it would be unprofessional.

“But we had a six-figure offer for Alex two months after I’d signed him. And we signed for nothing. That’s testament only to Alex.

“When he came in, we changed him from being a ‘wee fat boy’ to a real good professional! Alex is now as fit as anyone at this football club.

“His body fats are just over seven per cent and his weight is bang on. He now lives and breathes his football like he did when I first saw him.

“When you played against him you always knew you’d have a problem. I think anyone playing against Mansfield now has a problem if they see him on the team sheet.”

Evans added: “He is not the only one. He is one of four. But there is no one going. The interest is good for the football club.

“It would be good if John and Carolyn Radford needed some money. But as the chairman told me – the last thing he needs is more money.

“He needs promotion and success and winning football matches. That’s what gives them something back for the huge investment they made here long before my time.

“At the end of the season, when the chairman comes out and speaks finance, I think people will be surprised how well we’ve done our business as opposed to speculation.”