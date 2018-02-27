Stags set for One Call Stadium cup final

Mansfield Town will host League One side Wigan Athletic in the final of the Central League Cup at One Call Stadium next month.

The match will take place at One Call Stadium on Tuesday, 20th March with a 1pm kick-off.

After topping their group, the Stags clinched their place in the final of the competition thanks to a thrilling 3-2 victory away to Rotherham United last month.

Mansfield fell behind to a goal just before half-time, but a stunning hat-trick from Omari Sterling-James in the second half secured a final place against the Latics.

Wigan also won their group before defeating Port Vale 3-1 in the semi-final thanks to goals from Victor Maffeo, Tylor Golden and Will McGuffie.

Admission prices will be confirmed in due course.