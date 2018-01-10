Stags send Hemmings for hamstring scan

Mansfield Town loan striker Kane Hemmings has had a scan on his hamstring to determine if he can return to training.

But the Stags do look set to welcome a trio of injured players back for the weekend.

Hemmings limped out of the Cardiff FA Cup tie last weekend with a tight hamstring.

Manager Steve Evans said: “We are getting a scan on Kane to see how his hamstring is.

It’s precautionary rather than down to any symptoms the player. We will look at the scan before we decide if he will train.”

However, Evans did have some good news ahead of Saturday’s trip to Cambridge United.

Top scorer Danny Rose, skipper Zander Diamond and midfield ace Joel Byrom could all be back.

“They are all back on the training ground today,” said Evans.

“They are all good players who help the group.

“Does it mean they come back in to play? We’ll see how they train.”

The only other player missing is centre half David Mirfin, recovering from a minor knee operation.

“Mirfin will be a little while still because of his operation,” said Evans.

“He is due back in the club next week after he has recuperated at home.”