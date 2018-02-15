STAGS RETRO: Looking back at images from 1966

The year 1966, when related to football, tends to by synonymous with England winning the World Cup.

But there was of course lots going on at the lower levels of the game too.

For Mansfield Town, it was a year where they finished the 1965/66 season in 19th place in Division Three of the Football League, avoiding relegation by just two points.

They then began the 1966/67 more positively and would ultimately finish that campaign in ninth place.

