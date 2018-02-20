STAGS RETRO GALLERY: Remembering 1978 - part one

In recent weeks we’ve been putting together some pictorial memories of Mansfield Town’s seasons past.

This week, we introduce you to part one of a two-part look back at the year 1978.

It was a year where Stags tried to maintain their presence in Division Two having won the Division Three title in 1976/77, but it was a battle that ended in relegation at the first time of asking.

The 1978/79 season then began strongly for Stags back in Division Three although they ultimately only just avoided a double relegation by eight points in another tough season.