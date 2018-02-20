Stags reserves coast to win over Mariners

A very strong Mansfield Town reserves side cruised to a 5-0 home win over a young Grimsby Town side in the Central League at Rainworth MW’s Kirklington Road ground this afternoon.

Jacob Mellis and Lee Angol both helped themselves to a first half brace - including three goals inside four minutes - with Paul Digby completing the rout after the break.

Stags fielded an XI who would all have been desperate to impress to win a shirt for Saturday’s home clash with Coventry.

They started off with Olejnik, White, Diamond, Digby, Hunt, Sterling-James, Byrom, Mellis, Penney, Miller and Angol with Mellis, Angol and Penney withdrawn after 80 minutes.

Mellis opened the scoring on 20 minutes from the edge of the box and, a minute later, Angol met a White cross with a volley high into the net.

It was 3-0 soon after as Grimsby failed to clear a Byrom free kick and Angol pounced for his second on 24 minutes.

Mellis made it 4-0 on 40 minutes with a 25-yard blast from a short corner before Digby headed an 82nd minute Sterling-James corner into the top corner.