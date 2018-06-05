Stags’ renovated pitch will be ‘better than ever’

Head groundsman Michael Merriman is confident that the playing surface at Mansfield Town’s One Call Stadium will be “even better than last season” after pitch renovation work was carried out.

Seeding started this week after the top of the pitch was taken off to a depth of 100 millimetres, while one or two new drains were also inserted, and Merriman said he was pleased with the way the project was progressing.

“Last season, we took off only 50 millimetres, but it was a big project and most of the work we did at that time should last three or four years. We also put in a full drainage system last year.

“The pitch was magnificent last season, compared to previous years, but I hope it will be even better next season. It will now take about seven weeks before we get it to where we want it and we can start playing on it.

“The close season is my busiest time of the year, but it is also the scariest!”