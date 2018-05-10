Stags release six and transfer list six as retained list is announced

Mansfield Town Football Club have released six players and made another six available for transfer as boss David Flitcroft tonight announced his first retained list since taking the job.

Rhys Bennett, Joel Byrom, Alfie Potter, George Taft, Jack Thomas and Jimmy Spencer are all out of contract and released with immediate effect at the end of a disappointing season in which the club missed out on the play-offs, despite being pre-season title favourites.

Players still under contract at the club next season but made available for transfer are Paul Anderson, Will Atkinson, Calum Butcher, Zander Diamond, Paul Digby and Johnny Hunt.

Stags want to take up their option on Alex MacDonald so negotiations are underway to tie the midfielder to a new extended deal.

Players already under contract and retained for next season, and possibly beyond, are: Lee Angol, Mal Benning, CJ Hamilton, Conrad Logan, Jacob Mellis, David Mirfin, Bobby Olejnik, Krystian Pearce, Danny Rose, Omari Sterling-James and Hayden White.

Loanees Kane Hemmings (Oxford United), Adam King (Swansea City), Ricky Miller (Peterborough United) and Matt Penney (Sheffield Wednesday) have all returned to their parent clubs though Stags could always make moves for any of them over the summer if they are available and required.