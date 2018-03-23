Stags receive ticket allocation for Spireites clash

Mansfield Town will be backed by close to 1,800 supporters when they travel to take on rivals Chesterfield in next month’s eagerly-awaited local derby.

The Stags have received an initial allocation of 1,784 tickets for when the two rivals go toe-to-toe at the Proact Stadium on Saturday 14th April (1pm kick off).

Tickets will go on sale on from the matchday ticket office, adjacent to the main ticket office at One Call Stadium, on Monday 26th March from 10am.

Tickets are priced at £20 for adults (21-64), £13 for seniors (65+), £10 for young adults (17-20) and £8 for juveniles (16 and under).

Season ticket holders will be given first priority to purchase tickets on 26th March until 5pm on 28th March.

Stags Supporters Association amber members, Quarry Lane card holders and Ollerton Stags members are given second priority to buy tickets from 29th March at 10am until 5pm on 30th March.

Due to expected high demand, only one ticket per person can be issued.

Relevant identification of the above memberships must be provided upon purchase of a ticket.

Due to Bank Holiday Monday, any remaining tickets will go on general sale on 3rd April from 10am at the club’s matchday ticket office.

Tickets can be bought in person at the Stags’ matchday ticket office or via telephone (01623 482 482 - option 1). Please note, in the first instance, tickets won’t be available to buy online.

Please be aware that ticket orders purchased via telephone may take as many as two working days to process due to high demand.

The last date the club will be able to send tickets via post is 10th April.