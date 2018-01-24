Stags ready for one of toughest away tests in League Two

Mansfield Town boss Steve Evans believes Morecambe away remains one of the toughest games in League Two.

The Stags head to the Globe Arena on Saturday hoping to extend their run of only one defeat in 15 League games against a Shrimps side hovering above trouble in 19th place.

However, Stags were fortunate to beat them 2-1 at home last month and Evans warned “At home they win games against good teams.

“If we are still sitting on the same points differential to the top boys when we leave Morecambe we will be really pleased as I see it as one of the tougher games of the season.

“I’d rather go to Luton or Notts County than go to Morecambe. But you have to go to everyone over the season.”

It took a single goal from ex-Stag Johnny Mullins last weekend for leaders Luton to pip visiting Morecambe 1-0.

“I watched 40 minutes of highlights from that game and they certainly should have got something in the second half,” said Evans.

“They could perhaps have been two or three down in the first hour but when they brought certain players on, chasing the game, Luton tried to kill it off and they left gaps.

“We’ve done that and fortunately for Luton and unfortunately for Jim Bentley up at Morecambe, they couldn’t punish it.

“We’ve seen how good Morecambe are here. It was probably one of the best visiting performances of the season.

“We went and got a late Danny Rose header to win the game. So we know how tough it’s going to be up there.”