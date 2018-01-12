Stags quartet in contention for Cambridge

Mansfield Town loan striker Kane Hemmings could be fit for Saturday’s trip to Cambridge United after a scan of his hamstring injury revealed nothing serious.

Stags will also be boosted by returns from injury for top scorer Danny Rose, skipper Zander Diamond and midfield ace Joel Byrom.

Hemmings limped off at Cardiff last weekend, but now has half a chance of playing this weekend, though no risks will be taken.

“Kane has had his scan and it’s nothing major,” said manager Steve Evans.

“He is 50-50 for Saturday right now. If he’s 50-50 for Saturday come tomorrow he obviously won’t be involved.

“It’s as minor a strain as one could have on a hamstring.

“Kane will be fit for after the weekend. If we were two or three games from the end of the season Kane would definitely be out there on Saturday.

“But we’re not so probably need to look after him a little bit.”

On the other injured trio, Evans added: “They have all trained the last few days – one or two of them trained well and one trained like I would train! Not very good.

“But they all big players and big characters. I have missed Joel Byrom as much as I would miss a pillow if it wasn’t there on my bed. He is essential. We need him back.”