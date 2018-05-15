Stags’ player hunt well under way

Mansfield Town manager David Flitcroft confirmed his summer recruitment process is well under way.

Flitcroft released six players last week and made another six available on the transfer list as he looks to ring the changes after missing out on the play-offs.

“I have been meeting a lot of agents and a lot of players,” he said.

“There are still a lot of players I want to meet that are in the play-offs.

“There are managers I have spoken to, but we’ve had to put stuff on hold as they are in the play-offs.

“It’s a tricky time as promotion-winning teams have gone away and celebrated – I have spoken to a few of them while they’ve been away.

“It’s just non-stop now with the summer window shortening and lack of flexibility in the loan market. Your business has go to be aggressive.

“You have to make sure you’re in there with a fighting chance. You can’t recruit, rebuild and restructure if you’re not on it 24/7. That’s what we are at the minute.”