Stags outing for Taft?

Central defender George Taft is expected to be part of a strong Mansfield Town reserves team to face York City at Rainworth Miners Welfare’s Kirklington Road ground in the Central League this afternoon (1pm).

Taft will want to impress after returning from a loan spell at Cambridge United with boss Steve Evans saying it’s likely he will go back out on loan in the current window and Cambridge said to be considering taking him again.

Zander Diamond, Johnny Hunt, Jack Thomas, Will Atkinson, Paul Digby. Calum Butcher, Lee Angol, Jimmy Spencer and Omari-Sterling-James are all expected to play today.

Stags’ reserves have only played two games this season in the EFL Central League, due to rescheduling of fixtures as well as the club’s fine run in the EFL Central League Northern Cup.

Mansfield saw off York’s reserves 5-0 at Bootham Crescent back in November.

Assistant manager Paul Raynor will take charge of proceedings today and admission is £3.