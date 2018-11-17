Stags match-winner Hamilton happy with another super strike

Mansfield Town winger CJ Hamilton was delighted tonight after surpassing his superb FA strike last weekend with a thunderbolt goal that shot down ten-men Port Vale 1-0 this afternoon.

His goal in last weekend's 1-1 draw with Charlton was impressive enough, but he admitted today bullet finish was one of his favourites ever.

“I am buzzing. It was just important to get a victory today – and we got it,” he smiled.

“We could have won by more, we had so many chances.

“They started pushing men forward when they were down to 10 men as they had nothing to lose.

“I think my goal was better than last weekend as I cut inside and put it in the top bin – so that's probably one of my favourites I've scored so far. I got everything behind it as it came across me.”

Vale struggled to contain Hamilton as he switched wings and came at them from all angles.

“I like it as defenders don't know what's going to happen if I go from left to right. I enjoy switching,” he said.

Hamilton said much of his improvement was down to the work put into him by manager David Flitcroft.

He said: “Ever since he's come in he's put an arm around me and tried to make me better, working on crossing and shooting – and you can see on the field it is making me better.

“I want to do everything I can on the pitch to get this club where it should be. I want to leave everything out on the pitch every game and do my best.”