Stags management team pleased with players and ref but disappointed with fan comments

Mansfield Town assistant manager Paul Raynor believes referee Darren Handley did well in the middle of a controversial game against Cheltenham Town that Stags went on to snatch 3-2 at the death this afternoon.

But he said he and boss Steve Evans were again disappointed with some of the comments made to them by home supporters amid the drama and controversy of the afternoon.

“I think the referee got the big decisions right and the character of the players today was magnificent,” he said.

“The referees make the decisions and it is for them to make it.

“Referees have got a very difficult job, but the most pleasing thing is to get the three points and the character of the players.

“It was a massive three points for us today. The players are in a good place and have been for a few weeks now.

“The win shows the character of the team and the fans for the most part got behind us.”

However, he added: “Some fans are still making silly comments to us, we know what we are doing.

“We have been in the game for a long time and have got a lot of promotions. Some of the comments leave a sour taste in the mouth.

“We need the fans behind us and not making negative comments.”