Stags land prolific striker before deadline

Mansfield Town boss Steve Evans was a happy man after seeing off interest from a number of clubs to capture the services of prolific goalscorer Ricky Miller on loan from Peterborough United until the end of the season.

The Stags also have the option of making the deal permanent in June.

The club understands that three other clubs had presented financial agreements to the 28-year-old, but the Stags have worked diligently to land a man who has scored 125 goals in 254 career games.

Manager Steve Evans said: “I am delighted that we have signed Ricky.

“A youngster at Manchester City and Ricky - both natural goalscorers - were at the top of my January list. Pep decided to keep that young man at City so it’s brilliant to have landed Ricky.

“The lad has had his problems but you are very fortunate in life if you never have any. He is very focused on his football and so credit to Peterborough United and the lad. He is very much ready to play a part (for the Stags).

“We, amongst 15 other clubs, tried to sign Ricky last summer but he chose Peterborough and we respected that decision.

“I’ve been with him for a couple of hours and he was so aware of our squad and the challenge that lies ahead.

“I’ve made it clear that there are no guarantees to play here. Like all the others, he will compete for a place in the team. I spoke to players at Dover Athletic and Peterborough United and they love the lad. In turn he will get that love here.

“Stags’ supporters will give him a fantastic welcome. They will want him to succeed and I believe in him totally.

“Carolyn Radford (chief executive officer) and the chairman (John Radford) were simply brilliant.

“At 3pm today we were out of the race in signing the lad. I rightfully thank both.”

Miller became Steve Evans’ second Deadline Day signing after sealing a deal for Sheffield Wednesday youngster Matt Penney earlier today.

Born in Hatfield, Hertfordshire, Miller spent time in the youth academy at Charlton Athletic before plying his trade in non-league.

After a stint with Luton, Miller forged a reputation as one of the most clinical strikers outside the EFL with Dover Athletic from 2014, scoring an incredible 72 goals in 110 appearances.

Last season, he netted a remarkable 41 goals in 42 league appearances.

His outstanding return of almost a goal a game included spells of eight goals in four games, nine in six matches, as well as five hat-tricks during the campaign.

The frontman’s goalscoring exploits in the National League were enough for Peterborough United to make a move last summer. Miller signed a three-year deal at London Road, and has since made 13 appearances in all competitions for Posh this season as Grant McCann’s side chase a play-off spot in Sky Bet League One.

Visit our live blog for all the latest deadline day news



And visit our brand new football website for all the latest daily football news