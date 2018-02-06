Stags honour late physio with the Matt Salmon Room

Former Mansfield Town academy physio Matt Salmon, who died in May of last year aged 25, has been honoured at the One Call Stadium with a new treatment room opened this week in his name.

Matt was at the club for three-and-a-half-years, which included a spell as first team physiotherapist, but sadly passed away after a seven year battle with lung cancer.

The new room, situated in the Quarry Lane Stand, was opened by Matt’s wife Emily and his immediate family.

The room will be used to treat Stags’ first team players during the week.

At the opening, Matt’s father, Andy Salmon said: “We’re so proud to have a room named after Matt.

“His focus was mainly towards the players and I think he would have been delighted to have a better treatment room to treat the players – that is where his heart was.

“He loved working here. We are so proud as a family to have this named after him. We are so pleased and very thankful.”

Stags operations director Tina Broughton said: “Everyone at the club was unanimous in the belief that a new treatment room should be named after Matt.

“As a professional, he was highly respected and his duty of care towards the players was second-to-none.

“As a person he was warm, kind-hearted and possessed an admirable spirit.

“Though he was a humble young man, we know he would have been extremely proud by having a new treatment room named after him for the benefit our medical staff and first team players.”

Mansfield Town manager Steve Evans added: “It’s a great room for a great guy.

“I said at the time, Matt always had a smile. He was an encyclopedia of knowledge.

“If the people who benefit from that treatment room have some of the intelligence and knowledge that Matt Salmon had then it’s going to be a good place to go and get treatment.

“It’s another good investment by the chairman. He doesn’t just spend on players here, he puts it into the infrastructure as well as the people of Mansfield are going to see when they see the plans for the hotel. It will be a stunning facility.”