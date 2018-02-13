Stags hero Potter celebrates first career hat-trick

Winger Alfie Potter was tonight celebrating his first senior hat-trick as Mansfield Town crushed Newport County 5-0.

Potter was recalled to the side and marked his return in style.

“It feels good,” he smiled. “I’ve scored a brace a couple of times years ago but never really come close to scoring a hat-trick, so it’s my first one - and it will probably be my last. I’m happy.

“It was my best night in a Stags shirt and up there in my best career games.

READ THE MATCH REPORT



“To score a hat-trick at senior professional level is something that will live with me.”

He added: “I’d have loved one goal so to get three – it’s been a great night for me.

“My favourite goal was the first. CJ’s done great down the left. It needed good contact on it and luckily I’ve caught it as sweet as I could and it’s flown in.”

Smarting from Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at rivals Swindon, Stags had tonight’s game won inside the first half, 2-0 up after nine minutes.

“We started on fire tonight. Everyone felt good and we killed the game in the first 15 minutes,” said Potter.

“They might not have looked a great side tonight. But that’s a good side we’ve done that to. We need to kick on now and make sure we produce performances like that more often.

“There was a feeling about the place from the first whistle. Everyone felt on it. The boys were up for it tonight.

“We missed chances but we have to be happy with five.”

He continued: “Everyone was down after Saturday as we didn’t do ourselves justice in a big game. It was about proving a point tonight. You could sense from the first whistle tonight we weren’t going to mess about.

“It’s not like the team we’ve put to be were bottom. They’re in and around the play-offs so to put them to bed inside 15 minutes shows what we’re capable of.

“We’ve been saying for a while we will put five past someone soon. But to do it against someone of Newport’s stature, it’s a great night for us.”