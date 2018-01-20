Stags hero Hamilton relishes the best moment of his career

Two-goal CJ Hamilton declared his stoppage time winner in the dramatic 3-2 victory over Cheltenham Town today was his best ever moment as a footballer.

Hamilton, who had only scored once for the club before today, popped up in the fourth added minute to snatch victory.

“It was 100 per cent my best moment in the game,” he smiled.

“The first goal was an equaliser, but everyone dreams about getting the winner and that was it. Hopefully it’s the start of many more goals.

“The ball fell to Kane Hemmings and luckily he moved out the way as I could see the tightest gap I could squeeze it through - and I got it through there.

“The first goal Alfie Potter has done brilliant to beat his man and cross it.

“I thought Lee Angol was going to hit it. He missed it but I just had to stick my leg out.”

Stags ended up with 10 men and Cheltenham nine in a niggly affair that also saw Robins boss Gary Johnson sent to the stands.

Hamilton said: “It was a very heated game today but, fair enough to the referee, he got most of the decisions right.

“When it was 10 v 10 and went 2-1 up we did well enough to get ourselves out of it and go and win the game.

“We never give up. We always go to the final whistle, we always fight for each other and dig deep.

“I was just happy to get the three points at the end of the day. We did have to dig deep, it wasn’t our best performance, but we got there in the end.

“We are pushing up that league and telling people we’re coming for them. We want to get into those automatic spots.”