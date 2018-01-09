Stags frustrated in chase for new faces

Mansfield Town look set to reach the midway point of the January transfer window without securing any new faces.

But manager Steve Evans is not overly concerned, saying: “I am smashing my head against the wall at the minute – some might think that’s a good idea!

“We are trying really hard. We have three or four things that we’re trying to make happen so we’ll see where they go.

“It’s hard work to improve on what we’ve got. It’s hard to get them here – but we are trying.

“If they are not in the building to train on Thursday then the answer would be no to playing against Cambridge.

“Also, my understanding of the FA Cup rules is that if you were not registered for the first game you can’t be involved in the replay. If we don’t get it done by Wednesday and get them in the building to train with the group then it will be the following week.

“We have a fantastic squad of players here. We want to improve and bring in players that can help us. But we don’t want to just bring in any player for the sake of it.”