Stags fringe players could still go out

Mansfield Town could still lose one or two fringe squad players who want football with the January transfer window not applicable to non-League clubs.

But boss Steve Evans will be happy if all stay put and fight for a first team place.

“There will be some movement in the next week or so. Whether it’s this week, I’m not sure,” he said.

“Teams were involved in the FA trophy last weekend, so that stopped a lot of fixtures. So people are probably looking around now to see who didn’t go out in the window.

“But let me be clear. If no one goes out – great. It doesn’t matter to me.”

He continued: “If you get lads coming to your door who are just seeking to play football if they’re not getting games here like George Taft then we applaud it.

“But if they don’t go out or no one comes in that’s fine. I don’t see one player in our group that won’t possibly play a part.

“If they play a meaningful five-minute part between now and the end of the season, that’s enough for me.

“By the same token, they need to play football to be ready to play.”