Stags fine White for red card

Mansfield Town defender Hayden White faces a three game ban and a club fine after his red card against Cheltenham on Saturday.

White was dismissed after going through Cheltenham’s Ilias Chatitheodoridis and boss Steve Evans said: “He will be fined and disciplined internally.

“It was a rush of blood. He’s not got a bad bone in his body. But, like the Cardiff lad last week (Junior Hoilett), sometimes you do commit something as a one-off and Hayden did. So he will be dealt with.”

This was Mansfield’s first red card of the season.