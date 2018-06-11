Stags fans mourn demise of Shaw Lane

Mansfield Town supporters were among fans mourning the demise of Shaw Lane after their chairman, Craig Wood, decided to fold the Evo-Stik NPL Premier Division club.

Many Stags fans had a memorable day out there in November when Stags won 3-1 in the Ducks’ first ever FA Cup first round tie after a meteoric rise through the leagues following their inception in 2012.

However, frustrated at crowd levels and a lack of support for a name change to include Barnsley, Wood has elected to call it a day.

Stags fan Bob said: “Sorry to hear this news. Politics has ruined the chances of a good club to progress.

“I am a Mansfield fan and will always remember our game against Shaw Lane Aquaforce.”

Stagsman said: “What a shame. Enjoyed my visit for the FA C first round match against Mansfield last season. I do often wonder how teams at this level survive.

“AFC Mansfield were founded in 2012 and have been promoted into the Evo-stik Northern Premier League East, but most of their crowds are less than 100.

“I visited the Shaw Lane ground a couple of seasons ago and heard that the team was due to change to Barnsley Town so was a bit surprised when it was still Shaw Lane last season.”

Insider said: “This is what happens when a money man with a ‘love of the game’ gets bored with his play thing and realises it’s a money pit. This isn’t the first and won’t be the last.”

Upper West said: “There is a parallel with AFC Mansfield and hopefully their success will carry on, but I think their future would be dubious if Andy Saunders quit.”

AdamStag added: “I guess it may be different with Shaw Lane as they’ve only existed for a short time, but it was like when the Hull chairman wanted to call them Hull Tigers or something, then for me it’s a no.

“Wonder what our fans would be like if JR wanted to call us Mansfield Stags instead of Town?”

Danny Rose was the hero on Mansfield’s visit, netting a brace, including a spectacular effort voted goal of the round, Krystian Pearce with the other.