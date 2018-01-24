Stags fans get chance to question Evans and Raynor

Mansfield Town supporters will get the chance to put questions to manager Steve Evans and assistant Paul Raynor in another of the club’s popular ‘An Evening with’ events, in conjunction with the Stags Supporters’ Association, on Monday, 26th February.

The evening will present an opportunity for supporters to hear from the manager and his assistant, as well as posing their own questions to the duo who have guided the Stags to a current seventh position in Sky Bet League Two, and only two points from the automatic places.

The event will begin at 7.30pm in the 1861 Suite, with free entry to all supporters.

It will be preceded by the SSA’s Annual General Meeting, which will start at 6.30pm for members only.

Manager Steve Evans’ said: “Along with Paul, I’m looking forward to sitting with our supporters next month.

“Often what Steve Evans says in the size of a pea gets said, and what gets said in the size of a mountain gets hidden.

“So it’s an opportunity for me to take questions and answer them honestly, as I always will do. I am looking forward to it.” Evans and Raynor have taken abuse from a very small number of fans at recent home games, but Evans knows the majority are firmly behind them.

“They are magnificent supporters and they showed that again on Saturday (at home to Cheltenham Town in a 3-2 win),” he said.

“From then on, we will focus on the mass (of supporters) – that is what is important to the football club.”

SSA chairman Dean Foulkes said: “As in previous years, this promises to be an informative and no doubt highly entertaining evening out.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for all fans to put their questions directly to both Steve and Paul, whilst also spending plenty behind the bar to help the club also have a good night financially!”

The club’s head of media and communications Mark Stevenson will host the night.