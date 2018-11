Mansfield Town’s Checkatrade Trophy clash with Scunthorpe United last night saw the club attract the second lowest home crowd in their history.

But the 928 who did turn out enjoyed a thrilling game as a youthful Stags XI went 2-0 up, were pegged back to 2-2 on 89 minutes and then snatched a winner through Timi Elsnik a minute later.

Here, Anne Shelley has taken a selection of photos of fans in the stands – can you spot yourself or someone you know?